Area business celebrates class of 2020

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin business is making something special for the class of 2020.

Sign Designs on 7th street is making Senior Strong car decals featuring the colors and logo of Four State schools.

They are giving each high school senior one for free and charging three dollars for each additional decal ordered.

Some of the high schools that are ready for pick up include Joplin, Carthage, and Webb City.

Management says that this is one of the ways they wanted to show support for the community.

John Hipple Sign Designs President, said, “As we kept hearing more and more about the schools possibly not going into session and how it was really effecting all the students, in particular seniors right now as we all now, we had to come up with a way to help them or to let them know we care about them.”

Sign Designs started curbside pick up today for the decals and are planning to add more area schools to the list to pick from soon.