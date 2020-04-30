SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Local Area Agency on Aging senior centers will not be opening on May 4th.

Region X centers, which include locations in Barton, Jasper, Newton, and McDonald Counties will remain closed.

Centers are deciding to follow the three-phase plan outlined by the Trump Administration for reopening the centers.

Staff say they are not able to guarantee social distancing guidelines during meal and recreation time.

Because adults over the age of 65 are in a high-risk category, centers want to act in the best interest of the senior population, which means not opening prematurely.

Charlotee Foust, Resource Development Specialist, said, “The people who are home bound who have been receiving their meals are going to continue to receive their meals. There will be no interruption in service there. If people have been going to the senior centers and they do need a meal, they can call their senior center to make an appointment and go pick it up. So we also have that process as well, so people can still get their meals just not in the congregate setting at the senior centers.”

Local centers are aiming for June 1st as a reopening date.