Area 83 year-old beats covid-19 after six weeks in the hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Patients get released from the hospital everyday.

But one man received a heroes send-off when he checked out of his room today.

83-year-old Wallace Lea became infected with the covid-19 virus while attending a family reunion in Mississippi.

Wednesday, he received a hero’s send-off as he left Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.

He says he’s just happy to be alive.

Wallace Lea, Covid-19 Survivor, said, “Secondly I think about being able to get back and be with my brothers and sisters at church, be with my family, and go about the regular activities of keeping the grass mowed, if I can get back to that point, and I think I will.”

Lavetta Lea, Covid Survivor’s Wife, said, “When I, the ambulance picked him up six weeks ago, I didn’t know if I would ever see him again, because I you know feared he was going to be on the respirator and I know the percentages there, so to see him and how good he looks and how well he’s doing, oh I’m just thrilled to death.”

“Lea was the very first Covid patient treated here at Freeman Hospital, he was here for a total of 45 days and unconscious for about half of that time.”

Lea’s daughter remembers a conversation she had with the doctor.

Stephanie Stockham, Wallace’s Daughter, said, “And I don’t think we ever told you this dad, that he told us you need to understand there’s a slim chance that he’ll make it so um those were really hard days, but um we’re all Christians and we rely heavily on our faith and we prayed regularly and that’s what brought us through that.”

Lea says one of toughest parts of his battle with the coronavirus was that he couldn’t be with his wife of nearly 59 years.

But he thinks it was probably worse on her, than it was on him.

Wallace Lea, Covid 19 Survivor, said, “The hero is right here, because I didn’t know how bad I was because I was asleep in the coma, and she knew I was likely not to make it.”

Lea says he couldn’t have received better care than they did from the Freeman Health System.