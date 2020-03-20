AOK Lamar helping food insecure amid virus

LAMAR, Mo. — As the uncertainty of the coronavirus grows.

Those who are food insecure, may be wondering about their next meal.

But one group is making sure its residents are taken care of.

About Our Kids in Lamar is making sure those who are food insecure aren’t forgotten during the spread of the coronavirus.

Jerod Morey, Executive Director AOK Lamar, said,”Typically our agency serves a dinner meal at 4 o’clock at the Wolf Building to grades K through 5 and then at 5 o’clock to grades six and above at Nathan’s Place.”

But the group is now offering another way to get food.

“If the kids can’t come to us in a safe manner, we are taking nightly meals and what not to them.”

And the group has already expanded its operation from just its own students to anyone seeking help.

“So currently we served about, right at 47 meals last night which was up from 32 the night before and so we’re seeing a steady increase as word gets out.”

The group has received a lot of support from their partners in the area, but this is not something the group is doing for praise.

“I think that all of us in our agency, we just have a heart and a passion for helping and serving the kids and the youth, and the individuals of our community. It gives us a sense of belonging here in this community, people are counting on us. And so if we can’t do what we typically do then we want to fit in and do what we can do during these uncertain times.”

More about the organization can be found by visiting their Facebook page.