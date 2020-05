CARTHAGE, Mo. — There’s another round of layoffs for a big employer in Carthage.

It affects 200 workers at the corporate offices of Leggett and Platt.

The company first notified the state of layoffs at the beginning of April, with 422 employees affected at Branch One on McGregor Street.

Later notices included the layoff of 215 at the automotive site on Jackson Drive on April 17th, and another 83 at the Wire Mill on Central on April 22nd.