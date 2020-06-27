WASHINGTON, D.C. — Americans could be receiving a second round of cash payments.

President Trump signaled this week that he supports the idea.

Senators say they are weighing all options and are preparing to send some financial relief to Americans as soon as possible.

More money could soon be on the way for millions of Americans.

Jim Inhofe, U.S. Senator, Oklahoma – R, said, “It is going to happen, its just not going to happen yet.”

Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe says the idea of a second stimulus check filled 2-hours of discussion at this week’s Senate Republican luncheon.

Inhofe says senators are supportive… But are still working on the details.

“What you don’t want to do is have a reward given to people who don’t want to work.”

John Cornyn, U.S. Senator, R-Texas, said, “If there is additional need for direct assistance that is something that we should consider.”

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn says they also considered the idea of a payroll tax holiday.

“That is a little challenging because the payroll tax is how we pay for Medicare and social security, but that would be a way to get money directly in the hands of people who need the cash.”

Democrats also want a second round of checks and this week President Trump signaled he was open to the idea.

Teven Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary, said, “We wanna take our time and make sure we’re thoughtful, so whatever we do, it’ll be much more targeted.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says they don’t want to rush… And make the same mistakes as last time.

The government accountability office just reported… $1.4 billion dollars was mistakenly sent to dead people as part of the first round of payments.

“The first thing on the list of lessons learned would be not to replicate that,” Inhofe.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says if congress passes another stimulus package, it would happen in July.