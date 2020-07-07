American Red Cross experiencing urgent need for blood

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you want to do something to help in the fight against covid-19, it could be as simple as rolling up your sleeve and giving the gift of life.

The American Red Cross is experiencing an urgent need for blood because of the pandemic.

And those who give blood during the month of July will automatically be entered for a chance to win a Wonder Woman 1984 movie prop replica package.

The movie by the same name will hit theaters October 2nd.

For more information about the Red Cross Blood Drive nearest you, follow the link below.

RedCrossBlood.org