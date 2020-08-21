American Airlines to temporarily cease service to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local airport will temporarily lose it’s only commercial carrier.

American Airlines will temporarily drop service to a number of smaller airports across the country, unfortunately one of them is the Joplin airport.

The shutdown will last for about a month, running from October 7th through November 3rd.

All the major air carriers have implemented cutbacks recently due to the pandemic.

He’s not completely surprised by the move but is at a loss to figure out why Joplin is one of the 15 airports affected.

Steve Stockam, Joplin Airport Manager, said, “We had three flights a day through July, we saw better than 60% load factors on all of our flights, we had just switched over to a new flight schedule this Tuesday, we’d gone back to two flights a day but we had gotten bigger aircraft, we actually went from three flights a day to two but we increased our seat capacity.”

Because this announcement wasn’t made public until this morning, some of the travelers we talked to today didn’t know anything about it.

A good example is Tim Cooper who flew into Joplin and then back out after visiting his dad.

Tim Cooper, Likes Flying Joplin., said, “I guess you’d have to fly into a different airport if I’m coming to see him again, that’s be kind of inconvenient, a lot inconvenient.”

Arthur Rogers, Small Airport Fan, said, “They do make a big difference the smaller airports, and it’s gonna be quite an inconvenient for a number of us.”

“Now I’m encouraged they’ll bring the flights back the very first part of November, so as well look towards the holiday season, Thanksgiving and Christmas, then those leisure travel numbers will pick back up and we’ll be able to substantiate more business at that time,” said Stockham.

There are 16 city employees working at the Joplin Airport, Stockam hopes to keep all of them on the payroll doing maintenance type projects during the commercial flight shutdown.