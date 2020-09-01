American Airlines to end flights to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — American Airlines plans to end flights in Joplin.

But the Joplin Regional Airport thinks it could be an opportunity to lock in air service for the next two years.

The Joplin Airport is not currently part of the Essential Air Service Program.

But the notice, filed today, from American could prompt the U.S. Department of Transportation to restart E.A.S. status, which would give an air carrier federal subsidies.

Steve Stockam, Joplin Airport Manager, said, “If we can secure service through whoever wins the bid uh for the next two years – that would allow us to work through the pandemic. Hopefully the economy and the markets would reopen.”

The Airport Manager hopes air service will return to pre-pandemic levels.

The American Airlines notice to the U.S. D.O.T. says they intend to end flights by December first.

It says they’ve lost more than two million dollars due to Joplin flights since March.