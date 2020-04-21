Alliance of SWMO hosting Parenting During A Pandemic session on Zoom

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin organization is finding a way to help parents during the ongoing pandemic.

Tonight the Alliance of Southwest Missouri is hosting a Parenting During A Pandemic session on Zoom.

It runs on Monday nights from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m on Tuesday nights.

This program is a way to help parents who may be having a difficult time.

Parents will be able to talk to other parents and counselors about what is and isn’t working for them at home, as well as managing stress during these uncertain times.

Jen Black,t he Alliance Of Swmo Executive Director, said, “We hope that after the end of the group that they will feel a little bit of relief, they’ll have new tools to use to help manage themselves and their children, and that hopefully they gain friendship with other parents in the same boat as they are.”

To find out how to join visit the Alliance of Southwest Missouri’s Facebook page.