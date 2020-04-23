Alliance of SWMO holding medication take-back

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Alliance of Southwest Missouri is adopting a take back challenge to safely dispose expired medication during the coronavirus.

With the stay-at-home order in place, there isn’t a typical drop off per usual for expired medication.

The alliance has partnered with some local restaurants to hand out bio degradable bags for you to safely get rid of any pills.

Director of Substance Abuse Prevention Marlissa Diggs says you can get these bags next time you might pickup your dinner.

Marlissa Diggs, the Alliance Of SWMO Director of Substance Abuse Prevention, said, “We’ve partnered with some area restaurants to, hand out the bags with their to-go, curbside pickup or drive thru orders. So as you’re picking up dinner for your families you should receive a bag at any of the participating restaurants that have the instructions stapled to the bag on how to participate, how to log in, and post a photo of yourself cleaning out your medicine cabinets with your family and you’ll be entered to win a gift card with that participating restaurant.”

Restaurants participating in the stay home challenge include stops in Joplin, Neosho, McDonald County And Carthage.