ALLEN COUNTY, Ks. — Effective immediately, Allen County Regional Hospital is adjusting its visitor policy.

All visitors should wear a mask throughout their time at the hospital.

There is screening upon arrival, where you’ll be asked a series of covid-19 related questions and your temperature will be taken. No visitors under 14 will be allowed, except for special circumstances.

The hospital is now offering a special online portal for patients to visit with family and friends at this time.