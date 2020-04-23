Airport Drive working to attract restaurant goers

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — The village of Airport Drive is hoping to attract more customers to their dine-in restaurants currently restricted to offering take-out.

They’re offering a ten dollar incentive to buy a meal at one of five restaurants.

The deal will cover the first ten bucks of the cost, with the diner picking up the rest of the bill.

The incentive will focus on a different restaurant each day, starting with El Charro on Thursday April 23rd.

Reed Thompson, Apt. Dr. Trustee: “Trying to help restaurants without just giving them a handout – this way we are driving people to the Village.”

There are a limited number of ten dollar discounts available, and they only apply while the “stay home Missouri” order is in effect.

You can find out which restaurant is featured each day through a link on our website fourstateshomepage.com.

https://www.airportdrivemo.com/news