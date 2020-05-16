Airport Drive offering shoppers bingo cards featuring local retail outlets

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri town is launching the second phase of an effort to drum up business in town.

The Village of Airport Drive is offering shoppers bingo cards featuring local retail outlets.

A purchase at a shop earns a spot on the card.

Get five in a row and you win a $20 gift card to one of those merchants.

A blackout equals $100 in gift cards.

Reed Thompson, Airport Drive Trustee, said, “Part of the original economic stimulus package that we had, we set those funds aside. And this is just something else we decided to do to help businesses that were not able to get funding from the first portion of that stimulus.”

Airport Drive started the economic stimulus with $10 incentives at local restaurants.