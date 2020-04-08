After three religious gatherings cause coronavirus outbreaks, Gov. Kelly extends 10 person limit to churches

KANSAS — Multiple coronavirus outbreaks have been linked to church gatherings in Kansas.

With big religious dates this week, Governor Kelly extended the 10 person limit on gatherings to churches.

Kelly says there have been three church events that have caused coronavirus to spread throughout each community.

She says that makes up 25% of the big clusters the state is currently seeing.

Kelly says many churches have already switched to live-streaming and even drive in services.

But with it being Holy Week, and Easter and Passover celebrations happening, she say it was too dangerous not to make the change.

Kelly says though Kansans won’t being going to a church or temple this week, physical locations don’t define a person’s faith.

Gov. Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “Physical distance does not keep us a part, many religious texts call on us to love our neighbors as ourselves, so although it will happen virtually this year, we will continue to celebrate each other, worship with one another, and pray for each other on Easter Sunday, and always.”

The order also extends to funerals, both religious and non-religious. It goes into effect Wednesday.

Kelly emphasized this was not a ban on church services, just a limitation. She says local governments cannot ban them completely.

Kelly says if a service or a funeral does happen, it’s still important to practice social distancing.