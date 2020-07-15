ACT testing sites postponed or cancelled

FOUR STATE AREA — ACT testing sites have been postponed or canceled across the Four State Area.

In Kansas, Independence and Pittsburg have both been scrubbed and that’s a trend across the United States.

Along with that, the ACT has now postponed online testing to focus on full testing in the future.

The organization says doing this will allow them to better plan for full testing in the Fall.

They plan to expand fall testing locations, times and room sizes for safety.

There is much more to their plan which you can find at Four States Home Page.com.