JOPLIN, Mo. — Access Family Health Care is now working with the Joplin and Jasper County Health Departments assisting with contact tracing.

Jasper County Health Department Director Tony Moehr says cases have increased in the last few weeks.

So, they just don’t have enough staff to do that work on their own.

And even more healthcare professionals may be brought in in the future to help with monitoring people in quarantine.

Contact tracing is the practice of tracking down people who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.