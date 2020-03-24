Access Family Care waives tele-medicine visit co-pays

JOPLIN, Mo. — Access Family Care in Joplin is waiving tele-medicine co-pay fees.

They want to help current patients save money on tele-visits.

Many physicians are providing tele-medicine for certain issues.

Access family care says they want to do their best to serve patients in the safest and most efficient manner.

Tele-medicine helps solve other problems the clinic is facing like patient transportation.

Steve Douglas, Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Access Family Care, said, “We started the tele-medicine on Friday and we were amazed at the demand for it. So we’ve really done well. We’re seeing a decrease in the dental side just because of some of the recommendations to cut back on some electric procedures, so we are seeing reductions there, but on the medical side we’ve been holding our own pretty well.”

Douglas says the clinic is trying to take the load off of the waiting room and the staff and limit the spread of the virus.