Access Family Care receives over $1 million in grant funds to fight covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — One local health care group received a substantial grant to help in the battle against covid-19.

Access Family Care was awarded more than one million dollars via a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The group was one of 29 to receive funding to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The money will be used to help in providing more personal protective equipment for members of access family care staff and ultimately it will help their group in assisting more patients.

Steve Douglas, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Access Family Care, said “And I will tell you that we have had staff that have literally been in tears prior to this because we had people that we could not get in and as any medical provider sees, patients aren’t just patients. They become part of your family and we really get attached to them we want to see what’s in their best interest, so when we couldn’t have them come in the office it was very difficult. So this has just been just a wonderful program for us that we can really connect and we can serve them for their needs and we can take care of ours as well.”

In total the grant was worth more than $27 million and was distributed throughout the state of Missouri.