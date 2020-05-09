Access Family Care receives nearly $500,000 grant for covid-19 test kits and PPE

JOPLIN, Mo. — Access Family Care recently received a grant of nearly $500,000 to gather more covid-19 test kits and other protective equipment.

This grant allows Access Family Care to expand testing throughout Southwest Missouri and help give people a peace of mind.

You wouldn’t need a doctors note to receive a test and test results would come back within two to three days on average.

Director of Public Relations Steve Douglas says they’re ready to get them out to the community as quick as possible.

Steve Douglas, Access Family Care, Director of Public Relations, said, “Anybody can be tested if we have the tests on hand. The standards have changed a little bit that there’ve been some requirements before that you had to have doctors, you know, notes and different things. And some of the testing sites still require that. We’re hoping to be able to roll those out more to the community as this grant supplies us.”

Access Family Care does not have the supplies on hand just yet but will be able to provide more testing when they do.