A strong digital presence more important than ever for businesses

JOPLIN, Mo. — With so many companies forced to do businesses through delivery, pick-up, or online sales only — now is a vital time for businesses to make sure they have a strong digital presence.

John Motazedi of SNC-Squared, says to make sure your website is up-to-date, secure, certified, mobile friendly and user friendly.

Also to make sure it’s easy to find in a google search and that your customers can give you feedback.

If you don’t have a website, there are online providers that give you a template to build one yourself.

But Motazedi recommends you look into using a local web designer for a more professional and personalized domain.

John Motazedi, SNC2 CEO, said, “Do you want someone that actually understands your environment, understands your community, and actually wants to engage with you in this environment? And that’s a different discussion as opposed to an organization out of New York that knows nothing about southwest Missouri.”

Motazedi says now is also the perfect time to start a new digital marketing campaign — calling an engaging website “a silent salesperson that is always working for you.”