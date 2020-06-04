JOPLIN, Mo. — A long time Chamber of Commerce tradition is changing, and it could benefit the region it’s located in.

This is a copy of the last printed version of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce monthly business outlook.

It’s been in print form for over 30 years.

But that tradition came to an end last month.

Beginning today, the news letter went online and Toby Teeter says that way, it can contain much more information, to benefit area communities large and small.

Toby Teeter, Joplin Chamber of Commerce President, said, “So we work with uh communities that don’t have economic development resources and they don’t have those resources to actually subscribe to this data so that’s why it’s very important for us to be able to share it, produce it, summarize it and get it out there, disseminate it.”

But Joplin Chamber members aren’t the only ones that access to all this economic development information.

“So you can actually click on the data tab and any community member, community leader, business leader, city council person, county commissioner can access that data from this publication”

He says the information is also available to companies already in the region thinking about expansion or considering coming to the area from somewhere else.

“Every single county in our region, all 7 counties, four counties on the Missouri side, two on the Kansas side and one, Ottawa County on the Oklahoma side we actually are putting together population data, unemployment data, trends and compiling all that demographic data, producing a PDF per county and also for the Joplin Metro.”

