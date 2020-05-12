JOPLIN, Mo. — A local university campus is getting busier, after the semester wraps up.

Kevin Hinojoza, MSSU Student, said, “This is my first day back.”

MSSU student Kevin Hinojoza is back on campus.

But that doesn’t mean his day is back to normal.

“I’m wearing a mask, I’m trying to be careful, I have gloves on.”

Common precautions for most people he’s seeing today.

It’s the first day the campus is officially open to staff, students, and visitors.

That’s everything from the bookstore to admissions and the rec center.

Masks are suggested but not required.

And there are signs everywhere with reminders of social distancing, keeping hands clean, and other new routines.

Steven Benfield, MSSU Campus Rec., said, “They are actually disinfecting everything, the common areas, handrails, doorknobs, every hour.”

The Beimdiek Rec Center is limiting entry to 25% of the normal max.

Every other cardio machine is off limits.

“Group fitness classes, our basketball courts, anything where they’re going to congregate in groups. that’s going to be off limits until at least the end of May.”

The campus had been closed since March 23rd, with virtually all classes conducted online.

That will continue this Summer, but Kevin Hinojoza is looking even farther down the road to the return to normal.

“But I feel like eventually we’ll get there,” said Hinojoza.

The schedule itself isn’t normal, with this week marking the start of the four day Summer schedule.