VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A local sheriff’s office is using technology to reach the community during this new way of living.

Jason Mosher, Vernon County Sheriff, said, “Well we were talking with our DARE officers they really like interacting with the kids. You know, they like the job they do, so a part of during this pandemic, the struggle they’ve had is how can we still interact with our kids. You know, school is shut down. The kids are at home.”

“So as we were talking to them, they started coming up with the idea of hey could we do you know a video on Facebook or something where we can still read to the kids and still talk to them, so that turned into us starting a Youtube channel.”

Every Monday, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office posts a YouTube video of a DARE officer reading a children’s book.

The department thought it would be a fun and educational opportunity to stay connected with the community, and especially students.

“We’ve had a lot of people tell us like hey my kids watch that. One lady told us her kids watched it several times and every time someone comes over, you know different family members come home, they’re telling them hey my DARE officer was on the internet.”

And the entire office is getting involved in this project.

“Not just reading the book, but the deputies want to say hey can I help film this? You know, I’ve got experience before, can I use the camera? Can I help edit these and put them together? Can we try to make it like you know a show with an intro to it. So, they’ve had some fun doing that.”

Sheriff Mosher hopes to expand the youtube channel to include other programs.

“Some of our classes with DARE officers, maybe expand to a little bit older age group and also the possibility someday of even putting some stuff on there, videos that would be educational for adults. Maybe some rehabilitation programs.”