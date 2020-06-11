JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry with a goal to eradicate the child trafficking industry is expanding their international foot print.

But they’re also asking local parents to be on the lookout for the same problem here in the Four States.

Rapha International, based in Joplin, operates three campuses in Southeast Asia, one in Cambodia, and two in Thailand.

Children rescued from the sex trafficking industry come here to heal from their trauma and learn another trade before they go back out on their own.

Now, construction is underway at a fourth campus, this one in one of poorest countries in the world, Haiti.

Stephanie Freed, C.E.O. & Co-Founder, Rapha International, said, “To take care of children who have been trafficked and enslaved there, and this will really serve as an epicenter of social justice change in Haiti where social workers, counselors, legal personnel can really work to affect new policies to protect children.”

Unfortunately, she says the covid pandemic has caused traffickers world wide to try and recruit even more victims as families, already in poverty, look for other sources of income to make ends meet.

“Course children are at great risk and we see that traffickers and exploiters are really seize opportunities such as these to recruit and exploit children.”

Unfortunately, as we all now know, this isn’t just a problem overseas.

She’s urging Four State parents to pay even more attention to their kids lives now than ever.

“Our kids are on technology at lot more especially during summer and having been off the school the last few months, and so there’s just a lot more opportunity right now for our children to become exploited and so all eyes and ears are on this situation.”

If you’d like to make a financial donation to help fund the construction process, follow the link below.

https://rapha.org/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIpYf-pYD46QIViobACh3wnAHfEAAYASAAEgIM6fD_BwE