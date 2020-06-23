JOPLIN, Mo. — A local hospital is using an old school method to treat covid-19.

And for at least one patient, it made a huge difference.

This was the scene a few days ago when Martina Belland was released from Mercy Hospital Joplin after a battle with covid-19.

Like many coronavirus patients, she couldn’t breathe on her own and was eventually put on a respirator.

Dr. Eden Esquerra, an infectious disease specialist says there were no guarantees she would make it.

So they turned to an old concept to beat a new condition, it’s called convalescent plasma.

Dr. Eden Esguerra, Mercy Infectious Disease Specialist, said, “And she received the convalescent plasma and the following day she was able to come off the ventilator, and she was still weak but she progressively improved and was discharged several days later.”

Hospital officials say this is the first time they’ve used convalescent plasma and that it will be used on a patient to patient basis.

Here’s how the concept works, take blood from someone who had the virus and recovered from it, remove proteins in their blood called antibodies that attack anything they encounter that isn’t normal.

“And you give them to patients that are still ill with Covid-19, you are giving them preformed antibodies that will be able to help these patients, that is the hope.”

Esquerra says convalescent plasma has been used on a variety of conditions for nearly a hundred years for illnesses such as S.A.R.S., M.E.R.S., rabies, and even polio.