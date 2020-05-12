JOPLIN, Mo. — A local healthcare operation is encouraging covid-19 patients without insurance to apply for Medicaid.

Missouri Medicaid has added a new program specifically designed to cover uninsured patients who test positive for the virus.

Access Family Care has counselors who can help patients apply for the coverage.

If approved, that would cover a wide range of bills in dealing with treatment and recovery.

Carrie Foote, Access Family Care, said, “Any medication, doctor visits, hospitalization – it will be full Medicaid insurance.”

To apply, you must provide personal information, details about your family and income.

You can fill out the application by phone by calling any of the Access Family Care locations in Southwest Missouri.