CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage elementary school is canceling summer courses for the rest of the planned session.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Baker saying enrollment at Columbian Elementary has decreased drastically since Summer school began a few weeks ago.

So they made the decision not to continue it.

The Summer feeding program will continue to happen daily from 10:00 to 11:30.

Dr. Baker also said that two students at the junior high tested positive for the coronavirus.

The students and staff in the rooms those students were in have all been placed under quarantine.

And the building has been deep cleaned multiple times since.

Dr. Baker notes that he does not believe the transmission of covid was through contacts at school, but through community contacts.