A breakdown of the three-phase plan to reopen the State of Kansas

KANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly lays out her three-phase plan to reopen the state starting Monday, after the Stay-At-Home order is lifted.

It’s called Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas.

PHASE ONE

Public gatherings will still be limited to 10 or fewer people.

While some businesses will be allowed to open, that does not include bars and nightclubs, non-tribal casinos, movie theaters, gyms and fitness clubs, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons or tattoo parlors.

Indoor and outdoor venues that hold more than 2,000 people will remain closed, which means no concerts, sporting events, graduations, or festivals.

Phase One will also be a time when people can reschedule non-COVID medical care, like elective and non-emergency surgeries.

PHASE TWO

Begins on May 18th.

At that time, public gatherings will be limited to 30 people or less.

During this phase, businesses like fitness centers, barbershops and non-tribal casinos will be allowed to reopen, as long as they follow social distancing.

Bars and nightclubs can also reopen, but will be limited to 50% occupancy.

Indoor and outdoor venues that hold more than 2,000 people will still remain closed, which means no concerts, sporting events, graduations or festivals.

PHASE THREE

Starts June 1st.

At that point, public mass gatherings will be limited to 90 people or less and all restrictions on businesses will be lifted.

The governor hopes to have everything lifted by June 15th, but she does not know what that means for the summer and fall.

We don’t know yet what school will look like in August or if college dorms will open to students for the Fall semester. It’s unclear what steps we need to take to protect our elections in August and November Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

The re-opening plan is dependent on that coronavirus cases will continue to decline.

Governor Kelly says it’s possible, though, the state could see another wave of coronavirus cases, so she’s hoping to contain the virus as much as possible.