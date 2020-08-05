9 new COVID-19 cases in Cherokee Co. linked to out-of-state church camp

COLUMBUS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — The Cherokee County Health Department is reporting 13 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county; 9 of them are linked to an out-of-state church camp.

In a post on social media, the agency didn’t go into further detail, but says they’re actively working with family members of the positive cases.

They’re also closely working with any direct contacts.

Cherokee County now has 17 active cases in the county.

A total of 92 have been diagnosed since March, and 74 people have recovered.