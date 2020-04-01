$850 Million available to help public safety agencies address the pandemic

The Department of Justice announced today that it is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Authorized by President Donald Trump, the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program will allow eligible state, local, and tribal governments to apply immediately for these critical funds.

Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities.

“This is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history and an especially dangerous one for our front-line law enforcement officers, corrections officials, and public safety professionals,” said Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “We are grateful to Congress for making these resources available and for the show of support this program represents.” Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan

The solicitation will remain open for at least 60 days and be extended as necessary.

Successful applicants will be funded as a top priority on a rolling basis as applications are received.

A complete list of eligible jurisdictions and their allocations can be found at https://bja.ojp.gov/program/fy20-cesf-allocations.

For more information about the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, please visit https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-18553.