7th COVID-19 related death reported in McDonald County

PINEVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A 7th person has died in McDonald County from COVID-19.

The health department did not release any information about the individual.

The death comes as the agency announced 3 other deaths this week. On Sunday, the county only had 3 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are 6 new people confirmed as COVID-19 positive in the county today.

958 cases have been reported since March with 155 still active.

Five people are currently hospitalized.

A graph of how the county has been impacted was also released by the county health department.

Chart Dated 07.24.2020

It shows the majority of the cases in the county is in the younger population, with the most under 20 years old.