SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department website reports 24 active COVID-19 cases with 61 recovered in Greene County.

In the county, there are 93 total cases with the number of deaths, eight, and total hospitalizations, 21, remains the same, according to the Health Department.

In Missouri, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 6,826 cases with 273 deaths.