56 cases of covid-19 reported at Grove Nursing Center

GROVE, Ok. — Coronavirus cases in Delaware County have been much higher than surrounding counties and now we know why.

56 cases of covid-19 are being reported at Grove Nursing Center.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 37 residents and 19 staff members had tested positive for the virus.

The Delaware County Health Department says within 24 hours of notification, they were on-site conducting testing for all residents and staff.

There was an on-site assessment to ensure all infection control procedures are being followed.

Sean Bridges, Delaware County Health Department, said, “We did perform 121 tests within 24 hours of notification. Anybody that has been identified has been contacted through the epidemiological investigation. The plan going forward is having the drive-thru testing clinic at the Grove Civic Center.”

That drive-thru testing will begin on April 16th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or while supplies last.