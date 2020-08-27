5 Cedar County Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Five inmates at Cedar County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as Sheriff James McCrary and a staff member.

The county’s sheriff’s office recently sent two inmates to the Missouri Department of Corrections that tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving at DOC.

Sheriff James McCrary says after learning of this he had himself, staff, and inmates tested and learned today they tested positive; possibly due to a trip to another county.

The sheriff’s office is now working with Cedar County Health Department. Sheriff McCrary notes in a Facebook post that none of the inmates have shown symptoms or appear to be sick at the moment.