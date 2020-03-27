46 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Four States as of Friday afternoon

(KSNF/KODE) — The immediate Four State region is reporting 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19, mainly in Benton County, Arkansas with 23 cases.

Arkansas

Benton County – 23 The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting: 381 cases total 19 patients recovered 3 deaths



Missouri

Jasper – 2

Newton – 3

McDonald – 2* The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting: 671 cases total 9 deaths



Kansas

Bourbon – 3

Crawford – 3

Cherokee – 2

Neosho – 1

Woodson – 1 The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting: 202 cases total 4 deaths



Oklahoma

Ottawa – 1

Craig – 1

Delaware – 2

Mayes – 2 The Oklahoma Department of Health is reporting: 322 cases total 8 deaths



Overall, that adds up to 1,576 confirmed cases in all four states and 24 deaths, expanding to outside the immediate Four State region.

*Note: Immediately after originally posting this, McDonald County confirmed a second case. That is included in the new total.