46 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Four States as of Friday afternoon

(KSNF/KODE) — The immediate Four State region is reporting 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19, mainly in Benton County, Arkansas with 23 cases.

Arkansas

  • Benton County – 23
    • The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting:
      • 381 cases total
      • 19 patients recovered
      • 3 deaths

Missouri

  • Jasper – 2
  • Newton – 3
  • McDonald – 2*
    • The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting:
      • 671 cases total
      • 9 deaths

Kansas

  • Bourbon – 3
  • Crawford – 3
  • Cherokee – 2
  • Neosho – 1
  • Woodson – 1
    • The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting:
      • 202 cases total
      • 4 deaths

Oklahoma

  • Ottawa – 1
  • Craig – 1
  • Delaware – 2
  • Mayes – 2
    • The Oklahoma Department of Health is reporting:
      • 322 cases total
      • 8 deaths

Overall, that adds up to 1,576 confirmed cases in all four states and 24 deaths, expanding to outside the immediate Four State region.

*Note: Immediately after originally posting this, McDonald County confirmed a second case. That is included in the new total.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

