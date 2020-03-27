46 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Four States as of Friday afternoon

(KSNF/KODE) — The immediate Four State region is reporting 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19, mainly in Benton County, Arkansas with 23 cases.
- Benton County – 23
- The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting:
- 381 cases total
- 19 patients recovered
- 3 deaths
- Jasper – 2
- Newton – 3
- McDonald – 2*
- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting:
- 671 cases total
- 9 deaths
- Bourbon – 3
- Crawford – 3
- Cherokee – 2
- Neosho – 1
- Woodson – 1
- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting:
- 202 cases total
- 4 deaths
- Ottawa – 1
- Craig – 1
- Delaware – 2
- Mayes – 2
- The Oklahoma Department of Health is reporting:
- 322 cases total
- 8 deaths
Overall, that adds up to 1,576 confirmed cases in all four states and 24 deaths, expanding to outside the immediate Four State region.
*Note: Immediately after originally posting this, McDonald County confirmed a second case. That is included in the new total.