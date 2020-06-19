41 new cases reported in Newton County’s Friday update

NEOSHO, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Newton County Health Department reports 41 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

157 total cases have been reported

108 cases are “active”

3 people are hospitalized

47 are considered “recovered” and released from isolation

2 people have died in relation to COVID-19

While cases are spread out throughout the county, the health department is seeing a large chunk in the city of Neosho.

Social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing are still encouraged to stop the spread of COVID-19.