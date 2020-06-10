TOPEKA, Ks. — $4.6 million in federal funding is being used to make voting safer in Kansas.

Our Capitol Bureau Reporter, Korinne Griffith, tells us what you can expect at the polls in August and November.

“With a second wave of the coronavirus expected to hit in the Fall, there is a push to make sure polling locations are safe — and in the process, some Kansans are getting back to work.

The Secretary of State’s Office has enlisted the help of Kansas and Missouri company Binswanger Glass to make 2,200 plexiglass shields to protect both voters and poll workers from the coronavirus spread.

This allowed the company to bring all of their employees back to work after being furloughed.

The shields are made in Topeka and will be shipped out to counties by the end of the month.

Jason Tomlinson, Binswanger Glass, said “We’ve tried very hard to be responsive and we understand that the need is there and it’s pressing. So quick turn times have been something that we try to accomplish here.”

Polling locations across the state will also receive personal protective equipment, including masks, hand sanitizer and gloves.

Disposable stylus pens can also be used by voters who don’t want to touch the voting machine screen.

Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State, said, “We’re going to do everything we can to make it safe, but don’t ever be afraid to vote. Get out there and go vote.”

Secretary of State Scott Schwab says if people don’t feel safe voting in person, they can vote by mail. According to Schwab, Kansas has received more than 60,000 mail-in ballot requests — the most the state has ever seen.

And Secretary Schwab wants to assure Kansans that voting by mail is safe and there are measures in place to prevent voter fraud.