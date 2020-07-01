3 more COVID-19 cases die from Joplin senior living facility; staff unsure if virus played a factor

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A Joplin senior living facility says 3 more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

They’re all people who tested positive at Spring River Christian Village.

Currently, staff are unsure if COVID-19 was a factor in the cause of death for those 3 residents.

That means 5 people who have tested positive from the facility have died.

The other two deaths announced last week were COVID-19 related deaths.

44 residents and 26 associates have tested positive.

8 associates have recovered, 37 residents are being cared for at Spring River, and 1 resident is hospitalized.