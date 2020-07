MT. VERNON, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Lawrence County Health Department announces another COVID-19 related death.

That’s the 2nd death reported in the county.

While no details were released, the announcement comes with the confirmation of 36 new cases in the county.

15 cases are linked to the Lacoba Nursing Center in Monett.

That’s now 105 total cases in the county.

40 have recovered and 63 are still active.