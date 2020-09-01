23 people at Baxter Springs nursing facility test positive for covid-19

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — 23 people at a Baxter Springs nursing home are diagnosed with covid-19.

Americare Senior Living confirms 16 residents, 6 employees, and 1 contract employee have tested positive at Quaker Hill Skilled Nursing Home. Five residents started showing symptoms during daily wellness checks last week.

They were tested August 28th and came back positive — on August 29th, the entire facility was tested.

Residents are being checked for symptoms every 4 hours, per protocol, except when sleeping. Positive residents are being checked every 2 hours.

A separate cohort in another section of the building has also been established with a plastic barrier, separate care equipment, and specific PPE protocol. The entire facility will be tested again later this week, with results expected within 72 hours.