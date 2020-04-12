1,868 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, 94 deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Saturday that there are now 1,868 positive cases COVID-19 in the state and 94 total deaths.

The Health Department asks that community members resist large gatherings this Easter weekend and continue practicing social distancing to prevent COVID-19 from further spreading.

“Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19,” a news release states.

OSDH’s report on Saturday also showed 20,790 cumulative negative COVID-19 test specimens and 446 hospitalizations due to the virus in Oklahoma so far.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

There were 1,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Friday. Total deaths caused by the virus stood at 88 on Friday. The day before, total deaths were at 80.

The 94 current deaths are primarily people ages 65 and older.

OSDH provided the following breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Oklahoma by age group:

Coronavirus has infected more females than males in Oklahoma so far, but caused more deaths among males, according to this OSDH breakdown of cases by gender:

Here is a list of number of COVID-19 cases in northeast Oklahoma by county: