16th & 17th COVID-19 deaths announced in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department has announced two more additional COVID-19 deaths in Jasper County.
The victims include a male in his 60’s and a female in her 70’s. One was hospitalized prior to death.
Everyone is urged to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses. These actions include:
- Avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Stay home if you are sick.
Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for medical advice before showing up.