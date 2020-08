16th & 17th COVID-19 deaths announced in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department has announced two more additional COVID-19 deaths in Jasper County.

The victims include a male in his 60’s and a female in her 70’s. One was hospitalized prior to death.

Everyone is urged to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses. These actions include:

Avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you are sick.

Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for medical advice before showing up.