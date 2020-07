JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Another Joplin COVID-19 death has been announced in the City of Joplin, which is the 14th in the city.

Coronavirus was a significant factor contributing to the death of an 85 year old man.

He was also a resident of Spring River Christian Village.

All 14 COVID-19 deaths in the city are from the same facility.