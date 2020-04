New COVID-19 cases are announced in four of our four state counties today.

Labette County announced three new cases, bringing the total to four.

One is a 67-year-old woman, another is a 49-year-old man, and the third has not been identified.

Bourbon County is up one case to a total of four cases.

Ottawa County in Oklahoma is up two cases, now totaling 10.

Craig County in Oklahoma now has three cases.

In total, 123 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the four state region.