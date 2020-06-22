122 new COVID-19 cases reported in Newton County’s Monday morning update

NEOSHO, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Newton County Health Department reports a jump of 122 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

In a Monday morning update, the department now reports a total of 279 cases that live in the county.

61 of those people have been released from isolation and recovering.

3 people are hospitalized.

216 people are still considered “active” cases.

2 deaths total have been reported

The jump comes after a record-setting increase in cases in the entire state of Missouri over the weekend.

It also comes a day after McDonald County announced 196 new cases on Sunday.

Health experts recommend limiting large gatherings, regular hand washing, and wearing masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.