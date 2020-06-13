Coronavirus testing in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Health Department and the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas are setting out to get 500 people tested for covid-19 this weekend.

This viewer submitted video is the scene outside the Community Health Center Friday night.

The health department confirms that there have been cases of covid-19 at the Sugar Creek Packing Company in Frontenac.

There is no word on if this effected the amount of people in line for drive-thru testing.

Sugar Creek Packing Company is fully cooperating and is closed this weekend as the health department investigates the outbreak.

Crawford County currently has 24 cases of coronavirus.