Coronavirus testing in Crawford County

Health

by: Lauren Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Health Department and the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas are setting out to get 500 people tested for covid-19 this weekend.

This viewer submitted video is the scene outside the Community Health Center Friday night.

The health department confirms that there have been cases of covid-19 at the Sugar Creek Packing Company in Frontenac.

There is no word on if this effected the amount of people in line for drive-thru testing.

Sugar Creek Packing Company is fully cooperating and is closed this weekend as the health department investigates the outbreak.

Crawford County currently has 24 cases of coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CDC Map

Trending Stories