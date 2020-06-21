Carthage now offering free covid testing

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Free covid-19 testing will now be available through efforts by the Missouri Department Of Health and Senior Services and the National Guard.

The testing is available to Missouri residents of any age, no symptoms need to be exhibited, and no referral required.

However those interested will need to make an appointment.

Testing will be done on Monday June 29 from 7 A.M. to 3 P.M. and Tuesday, June 30 from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. at Carthage Memorial Hall.

To make an appointment or get more information, we have provide a link here