Carthage now offering free covid testing

Health

by: Lauren Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Free covid-19 testing will now be available through efforts by the Missouri Department Of Health and Senior Services and the National Guard.

The testing is available to Missouri residents of any age, no symptoms need to be exhibited, and no referral required.

However those interested will need to make an appointment.

Testing will be done on Monday June 29 from 7 A.M. to 3 P.M. and Tuesday, June 30 from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. at Carthage Memorial Hall.

To make an appointment or get more information, we have provide a link here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CDC Map

Trending Stories