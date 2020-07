Kansas City, Mo. — Another Kansas City Royals player tests positive for covid-19.

The organization recently announced Catcher, Cam Gallagher, has tested positive for the illness.

The 27-year-old was Kansas City’s second round selection in the 2011 First Year Player Draft.

He is the second catcher on the team to test positive for the illness.

Back on July 4, Salvador Perez tested positive for the illness.

Both players are asymptomatic.