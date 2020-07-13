76 more cases of covid-19 in the Four States

There are 76 more cases of covid-19 confirmed in the Four State Region.

In Southwest Missouri Barton, Vernon and Cedar counties have all reported two additional cases Sunday.

In Southeast Kansas, the only one new case has been reported in Montgomery County.

Northeast Oklahoma sees 15 new cases Sunday.

Ottawa County has 7 new cases, Delaware County reports three new cases.

And Mayes County has 5 new cases.

In Northwest Arkansas, Benton County has 54 new cases reported Sunday.

The county total is now more than 3,400.

In total that’s more than 7,600 cases, with 5,600 recoveries, and 73 deaths.